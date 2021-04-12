‘We’ll be shouting Cattledog’: Minister under fire over hypocritical funeral snub

Mark Levy has blasted the NSW government for refusing to offer a state funeral for rugby league legend Tommy Raudonikis.

While Mark had “no doubt” Tommy wouldn’t have wanted one, he argued it still should’ve been offered to someone so important and beloved.

He condemned Sports Minister Geoff Lee for failing the NSW Premier and the people by not recommending a state funeral.

“It’s widely known that Dr Lee doesn’t know the first thing about sport.

“[He’s] still sitting there today thinking Tommy’s a cologne!”

While the moment has now passed for a state funeral, Western Sydney Leadership Dialogue chair Chris Brown is agitating for an “appropriate” memorial to give Tommy “the send off he deserves”.

“He transcends the sport,” Mr Brown told Mark.

“The bureaucrats just don’t get it.”

Mark Levy: “Chris, these politicians turn up to the corporate suites at State of Origin and they wave their NSW Blues scarf. “How the hell can they possibly turn up to Origin this year if they don’t give Tommy Raudonikis … a public memorial at least?” Chris Brown: “Well, the rest of us will be shouting ‘cattledog’.”

Image: Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images