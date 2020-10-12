The crucial question to determine Gladys Berejiklian’s future as Premier

Debate is rife over the future of Gladys Berejiklian’s leadership, with some calling for her resignation and others offering support.

Gladys Berejiklian insists she will remain in her role despite admitting to a “close personal relationship” with disgraced MP Daryl Maguire who is under investigation for corruption.

Mr Maguire is due to give evidence at ICAC on Wednesday.

The Ethics Centre Chief Executive Dr Simon Longstaff told Ben Fordham Ms Berejiklian could be found to be in breach of the Ministerial Code of Conduct if she made a decision which benefited Mr Maguire.

“We just don’t know if she did that, but if that was the case then the obligation on her was to declare that interest.”

Image: Getty/Brook Mitchell