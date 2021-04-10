2GB
The Continuous Call Team remembers Tommy Raudonikis

8 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Article image for The Continuous Call Team remembers Tommy Raudonikis

The Continuous Call Team have paid tribute to the late Tommy Raudonikis who passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer.

The former Kangaroos captain and inaugural NSW State of Origin captain was one of the most influential and remembered characters in rugby league.

Mark Levy, Darryl Brohman, David Morrow and Paul Gallen all spoke about Tommy’s legacy and shared their memorable stories.

Click ‘play’ to hear the tributes below.

Queensland rugby league legend Allan ‘Alfie’ Langer who was coached by Tommy in Ipswich also paid tribute to him and gave the boys an insight into what he was like as a coach.

Langer says “he never forgot about anyone”.

Click ‘play’ to hear Alfie’s tribute below.

Manly Sea Eagles and New South Wales legend Steve ‘Beaver’ Menzies spoke about Tommy’s famous Cattledog call.

Click ‘play’ to hear Steve’s tribute below.

A moment’s silence will be observed before each game in round five.

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images.

