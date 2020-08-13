2GB
The cake of Ben Fordham’s dreams

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham

Ben Fordham has finally been able to tick his dream cake off his bucket list.

Ben missed out on the racing track cake when he turned 8 and has never forgotten about it.

So, Sylvia Jeffreys decided to bake it for him as part of a community baking and fundraising challenge.

The Your Cake challenge helps to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book and Youngcare’s 15th Birthday.

The challenge raises much needed funds for young people with high care needs.

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio:

For more information: 

www.yourcakechallenge.com.au

