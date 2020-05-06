2GB
The ‘Buy Regional’ campaign is back just in time for Mother’s Day

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BUY REGIONALDamien Tudehope

Country town economies have taken a battering with the drought, bushfires and now coronavirus, so the state government has set up a website to provide them some much-needed promotion.

Buy Regional allows Aussies to browse and buy a range of products and experiences directly from over 450 regional businesses.

NSW Small Business Minister Damien Tudehope told Deborah Knight it’s a great initiative to help struggling businesses, particularly with Mother’s Day just around the corner.

“While you’re sitting there in front of your computer, you go and buy from a store in a country town, whether it’s wine or clothes or something else that is special. 

“And that way, you help out the country towns, which are doing it really tough… where there’s not a lot of foot traffic going through those businesses.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

