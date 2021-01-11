2GB
The benefit of restricted numbers to Sydney restaurants

13 hours ago
Luke Grant
Chef and restaurateur Luke Mangan is seeing a booming demand for Syndey hospitality businesses despite coronavirus restrictions.

“The number of people we’re allowed to have in restaurants is less but what we’re noticing is people are coming in earlier and we’re allowed to turn those tables over,” he told Luke Grant.

“People have been more flexible with timing, which is great.”

Mr Mangan said the state government support, particularly the Dine and Discover restaurant vouchers slated for February, has also been helpful to the industry.

“Those vouchers are going to really help the recently closed stores in the Northern Beaches.”

Image: Getty

