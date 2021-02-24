The Aussie who gave the gift of sound to hundreds of thousands of people

Aussie Professor Graeme Clark has reflected on his invention on International Cochlear Implant Day.

The first-ever multichannel cochlear implant was used in 1978.

Professor Clark told Ben Fordham he “burst into tears of joys” when the first patient was able to hear.

“There are something like 600,000 people worldwide in nearly 100 countries who have had benefits with implantable hearing solutions, particularly from the cochlear implant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview



Image: Getty