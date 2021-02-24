2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Aussie who gave the gift of sound to hundreds of thousands of people

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Graeme ClarkInternational Cochlear Implant Day
Article image for The Aussie who gave the gift of sound to hundreds of thousands of people

Aussie Professor Graeme Clark has reflected on his invention on International Cochlear Implant Day.

The first-ever multichannel cochlear implant was used in 1978.

Professor Clark told Ben Fordham he “burst into tears of joys” when the first patient was able to hear.

“There are something like 600,000 people worldwide in nearly 100 countries who have had benefits with implantable hearing solutions, particularly from the cochlear implant.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
NewsTechnology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873