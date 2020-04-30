The Aussie food delivery alternative that charges zero commission

More than 55,000 people have signed Ben Fordham’s petition for food delivery services to slash the commissions they charge restaurants and cafes during the coronavirus crisis.

Whilst some food giants like Uber Eats, Menulog, and Deliveroo charge as much as 30% commission, Ben has come across a great Aussie business idea that is working to help the struggling dining industry.

Joe Corrigan, co-founder of Ride On Australia told Ben Fordham they work directly with businesses to deliver products to customers without charging commissions: they just charge a flat weekly fee of $9.95 per store.

“We are a mission-driven company… we have the view that whenever there’s inequality there’s an opportunity to serve and that’s what we’re about.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/Ride On Australia

Visit Ride On Australia to learn more about this new community enterprise.

KEEP SIGNING! Click here to join Ben’s petition to give restaurants a fair go