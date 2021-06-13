The amazing Australians recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Chris Hemsworth and Peta Credlin are among the 1190 exemplary Australians recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Five people were appointed Companions of the Order of Australia (AC), the highest honour, including Australian Ballet’s former artistic director David McAllister, DFAT Secretary Frances Adamson, Federal Circuit Court Judge Barbara Baker, geophysicist Emeritus Professor Kurt Lambeck and the Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, Dr Phillip Aspinall.

Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick, Pediatric Oncologist Dr Antoinette Anazodo has been recognised for her contribution to cancer research.

She told Ben Fordham when she received the initial email about the honour, she deleted it.

“I thought it was a prank,” she admitted.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Another recipient, Nine reporter Simon Bouda, told Ben Fordham he too thought the initial email was a prank.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview