The adorable 10-year-old from UK raising money for Aussie firefighters

A ten-year-old boy has been raising money for Australian firefighters all the way from Wales.

Dylan Valentine is helping his mum make koala bear pin badges to raise money for firefighters and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Dylan and his mum Nicky from Shotton in North Wales are making koala badges to raise money for @HospitalKoala in Port Macquarie and the brave @NSWRFS. We caught up with our new mate Dylan to hear more. Thanks for your support Dylan! 🇦🇺 #StandWithAus pic.twitter.com/ejCl6wGuIn — Aus. High Commission (@AusHouseLondon) January 31, 2020

Dylan tells Deborah Knight he sells the badges at school and hopes to raise a thousand pounds.

“I love animals and I want to help these firemen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview