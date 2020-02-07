2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The adorable 10-year-old from UK raising money for Aussie firefighters

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Dylan Valentine

A ten-year-old boy has been raising money for Australian firefighters all the way from Wales.

Dylan Valentine is helping his mum make koala bear pin badges to raise money for firefighters and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Dylan tells Deborah Knight he sells the badges at school and hopes to raise a thousand pounds.

“I love animals and I want to help these firemen.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEnvironmentNewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.