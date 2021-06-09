‘That’s rubbish!’: Ray Hadley goes head-to-head with Police Minister on attacks

Ray Hadley has confronted the NSW Police Minister about attacks on hospital staff by patients in police custody.

Ray suggested handcuffs should be provided to security guards to use at their discretion.

But NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ray Hadley he doesn’t think that’s necessary.

“My preferred response would be for them to call the police.”

“Hang on David, please, you talk a lot of common sense but that’s rubbish,” Ray countered.

Press PLAY below to hear the exchange

