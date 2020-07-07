2GB
‘That incompetent fool!’: MP calls for Daniel Andrews’ sacking as Melbourne locks down

4 mins ago
Ben Fordham
daniel andrewsTim Smith

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith has slammed Premier Daniel Andrews’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis as Melbourne is ordered back into lockdown.

Stage three lockdown restrictions will be reimposed across metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire as of midnight Wednesday, and will last for six weeks.

The state now has 772 active cases.

Mr Smith told Ben Fordham the blame lies solely with the Premier.

“We’re all being locked back in our houses like criminals because of the utter incompetence of our Premier, Daniel Andrews, that incompetent fool.

“To blame Victorians who’ve sacrificed so much… so many people are going to lose their jobs because of this.

“Shame on you, Daniel Andrews, shame on you. You should lose your job because of this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Anadolu Agency

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNewsPolitics
