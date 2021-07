Jim Wilson is celebrating his one year anniversary as the host of 2GB Drive.

On July 6 2020, Jim was handed the reins of his first ever radio show.

“I just want to say a huge thank you to you for being such a kind and tolerant audience.

“I’ve been broadcasting for 30-odd years, I was a newbie to the radio hosting game.

“I’ve had a wonderful 12 months.”

