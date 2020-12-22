‘Thank God!’: Erin Molan brought to tears by world-first penalties for trolls

Trolls will face hundreds and thousands of dollars in fines under new laws to be brought before parliament in the new year.

The new laws include fines of up to $110,000 for adults who post “seriously harmful content’’ online, such as death threats, menacing messages or revenge porn.

Erin Molan has experienced an avalanche of online bullying throughout her career and told Chris Smith she begged the Communications Minister for change.

“The first person who gets $110,000 fine … 99 per cent of this will stop.

“I saw the article online at midnight last night, I rang my dad in bloody tears.”

