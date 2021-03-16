TGA boss puts to bed fears of AstraZeneca vaccine

Health authorities have reiterated their confidence in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid concerns voiced by parliamentarians.

While some European countries have suspended their vaccine programs due to several cases of blood clotting in recipients, the Australian government is holding firm.

Head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration Dr John Skerritt told Jim Wilson deep vein thrombosis is quite common, and there is no clear cause and effect link.

“We don’t have evidence that would justify pausing the rollout.

“We’re working very closely with the Europeans on this.”

