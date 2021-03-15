Senator calls for suspension of AstraZeneca rollout

Nationals senator Matt Canavan has called for the suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine as European countries suspend their rollout.

Germany, France and Italy have joined the Netherlands in pausing its use because of concerns of blood clotting.

The World Health Organisation and Europe’s medical watchdog have said the number of blood clots reported after the vaccine is no higher than what is typically reported in the general population.

Mr Canavan told Chris Smith international concerns should not be ignored.

“If this was any other medical treatment I reckon we’d be following suit.

“We have to take a safety-first approach.”

University of Sydney Immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Chris health authorities are watching the vaccine effects closely.

“We’re not seeing it occurring more often than you would anyway.”

