2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tennis legend fears the sport is ‘falling behind’

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
AUSTRALIAN OPENSam GrothUS Open

Australian tennis legend Sam Groth is raising concerns the sport is slipping out of the spotlight as other competitions return.

Australia’s own world number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from the US Open, citing “significant risks” due to COVID-19.

Mr Groth told Mark Levy it’s possible to keep tennis COVID-safe, “if it’s done right”.

“We’ve got to get back out there.

“Tournaments have to [continue], as hard as it is, and we’re all going to look at the world situation with coronavirus, but all these other sports are being played.

“Tennis is sort of falling behind.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Australian Open

Mark Levy
SportsTennis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873