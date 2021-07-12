Ten Tenors embrace ‘young blood’ as they look to next 25 years

Iconic ensemble The Ten Tenors have embarked on their 25th anniversary tour, but already they’re looking ahead to the next 25.

Tenor of ten years Jared Newall told Deborah Knights members have come and gone, but the group will keep going.

“It’s sort of like a football team – the ethos stays the same … but you get guys that want to go off and get married and have kids and things like that, so we’re getting some young blood.

“Hopefully they fit into a tuxedo pretty well!”

In the short-term, Newall said, the ensemble are looking to bringing their Christmas event home for the holidays.

“We’ve never had the opportunity to do a Christmas tour in Australia … but we thought it was high time that we bring it back.”

Press PLAY below to hear the past, present and future of the Ten Tenors

For more details and to book, click HERE.

Image: Facebook