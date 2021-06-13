Teens arrested in dramatic police chase on Sydney’s north shore

Five teenagers have been arrested after road spikes brought an end to a dramatic police chase in Sydney’s north shore.

Just after midnight, police pursued a stolen Land Rover allegedly driving at speed on the M2 Motorway, North Ryde.

Police pursued the vehicle through North Ryde, Lane Cove and Gordon, before road spikes were deployed on Mona Vale Road, St Ives.

When the car came to a stop, five teens allegedly fled on foot.

All five males – three aged 15, one aged 16 and one aged 17 – were arrested a short time later and taken to Hornsby Police Station.

