Teachers union slams ‘unworkable’ staggered school return

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angelo GavrielatosNSW Teachers Federation

The NSW Teachers Federation is slamming the government’s staggered approach for a return to school in term two.

Children will go back to class under a roster system from next term, participating in face to face learning one day a week from week three.

But NSW Teachers Federation Angelo Gavrielatos told Deborah Knight the plan has logistical issues.

“The Premier’s plan is highly problematic from an organisational perspective.

“It fails to understand and comprehend the complexities of organising a school.

“Many aspects of it are just unworkable!”

Image: Getty

