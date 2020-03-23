2GB
Teachers call out lack of clear direction from government

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angelo Gavrielatoscoronaviruscovid-19NSW Teachers Federation

The NSW Teachers Federation has called out confusing and contradictory advice for schools from the state and federal governments.

Despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s assurances that schools would remain open under current medical advice, the ACT and Victoria have closed schools, while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has advised parents to keep their children home.

“I think the Premier has created a moral dilemma for parents,” NSW Teachers Federation President Angelo Gavrielatos tells Deborah Knight.

“Leaving it up to parents to decide is not appropriate under these circumstances.”

Mr Gavrielatos says a lack of sanitary resources like hand sanitiser and soap in some schools, and difficulties in implementing online learning, have exposed “serious access and equity issues”.

“I think what we have is a recipe for chaos.” 

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou

 

EducationNewsNSW
