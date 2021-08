NSW Parliament will splurge $63,000 of taxpayer money to give politicians privacy at the bar.

The hi-tech door, that switches from clear to opaque to hide those drinking inside, is being installed as part of a new entrance to the Public Cafe and Bar of the Macquarie St building.

“You won’t believe the lengths they’ve gone to to get on the beers,” Ben Fordham said.

