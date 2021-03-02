2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taxi driver and passenger shot near Windsor

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
HawkesburyShooting
Article image for Taxi driver and passenger shot near Windsor

A listener has tipped Ray Hadley off to a strange situation unfolding at Hawkesbury Hospital.

Police have confirmed a taxi driver and his male passenger arrived at Hawkesbury Hospital with gunshot wounds at around 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

It’s believed the men were shot through the car whilst the taxi was in the Vineyard area.

Both men are receiving treatment, however, their conditions aren’t known.

“It’s quite incredible,” Ray said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873