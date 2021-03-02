Taxi driver and passenger shot near Windsor

A listener has tipped Ray Hadley off to a strange situation unfolding at Hawkesbury Hospital.

Police have confirmed a taxi driver and his male passenger arrived at Hawkesbury Hospital with gunshot wounds at around 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

It’s believed the men were shot through the car whilst the taxi was in the Vineyard area.

Both men are receiving treatment, however, their conditions aren’t known.

“It’s quite incredible,” Ray said.

Image: Getty