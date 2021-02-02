2GB
Tanya Plibersek says clash with Craig Kelly ‘a total coincidence’

5 hours ago
Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has clashed with Craig Kelly in the halls of parliament over his stance on COVID-19.

The Liberal MP believes people should consider the drug hydroxychloroquine and has claimed mandatory face masks are a form of “child abuse”.

Ms Plibersek told Ray Hadley the clash was a “total coincidence”.

“I don’t expect Craig Kelly to agree with me but I do expect him not to say things that contradict the Chief Medical Officer, the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, all of our medical advice.

Image: Nine News

