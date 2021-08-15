2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Taliban moves into Kabul as Afghan president flees the country

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
AfghanistanJason Scanes
Article image for Taliban moves into Kabul as Afghan president flees the country

The Taliban have taken control of the Presidential Palace in Kabul after US troops were pulled out of Afghanistan.

The Afghan president has fled to another country and Taliban officials say they expect a full handover of power.

Former Australian army captain Jason Scanes told Ben Fordham there are concerns about Afghan interpreters left behind.

“It’s really challenging to see what’s occurring there in Afghanistan now.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/ Al Jazeera English

Ben Fordham
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873