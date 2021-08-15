Taliban moves into Kabul as Afghan president flees the country

The Taliban have taken control of the Presidential Palace in Kabul after US troops were pulled out of Afghanistan.

The Afghan president has fled to another country and Taliban officials say they expect a full handover of power.

Former Australian army captain Jason Scanes told Ben Fordham there are concerns about Afghan interpreters left behind.

“It’s really challenging to see what’s occurring there in Afghanistan now.”

