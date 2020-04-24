Talented tween performs moving rendition of the Last Post

Eleven-year-old Ben Su plans to honour the ANZACs with a dawn performance of the Last Post from his Sydney home.

Ben’s neighbours in Concord have supported the youngster’s decision to hold a social-distanced service for the local community.

“I’ve been playing for about three and a half years,” Ben told Deborah Knight.

“The fact that we couldn’t get together and have a regular ANZAC Day ceremony really inspired me.

“Because I play the trumpet, I thought it would be a good idea to sound the Last Post and take a minute to remember the ANZACs who fought in war.”

Click PLAY below to hear the interview and performance

Image: Getty