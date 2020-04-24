2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Talented tween performs moving rendition of the Last Post

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Anzac Day

Eleven-year-old Ben Su plans to honour the ANZACs with a dawn performance of the Last Post from his Sydney home.

Ben’s neighbours in Concord have supported the youngster’s decision to hold a social-distanced service for the local community.

“I’ve been playing for about three and a half years,” Ben told Deborah Knight.

“The fact that we couldn’t get together and have a regular ANZAC Day ceremony really inspired me.

“Because I play the trumpet, I thought it would be a good idea to sound the Last Post and take a minute to remember the ANZACs who fought in war.”

Click PLAY below to hear the interview and performance

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.