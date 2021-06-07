2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tables turn for Matt Nable in ‘overwhelming’ new role behind the camera

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
BooksFILMMatt Nable
Article image for Tables turn for Matt Nable in ‘overwhelming’ new role behind the camera

Acclaimed Australian actor and author Matt Nable is having a crack at something new to add to his already impressive résumé.

Transfusion, starring Sam Worthington, will be directed by Nable in his first try in the chair.

He told Deborah Knight he wrote the script, so he understands the story’s emotional beats, but directing has its additional pressures.

“I’m in the middle of pre-production now, and it’s a little overwhelming.

“There’s a lot of questions coming at you, and I don’t have all the answers to be quite honest.”

Press PLAY below to hear about Matt Nable’s many projects, including his new novel Still

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage

Deborah Knight
EntertainmentLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873