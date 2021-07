Sydneysiders are copping parking fines at the Homebush vaccination hub.

Michael Shafran came back to a $275 fine after receiving his COVID jab.

He told Ben Fordham cars were lined up along the curb.

“I basically pulled up where the entrance was.

“You saw tickets everywhere.”

Ben Fordham said, “wouldn’t you make special consideration at the moment.”

Image: Getty