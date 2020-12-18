Sydneysiders abandon restaurant bookings in the thousands

Hospitality venues in the northern beaches have been forced closed by a growing COVID-19 cluster, and cancellations have begun impacting businesses across the city.

Restaurateur Luke Mangan told Luke Grant a fellow Sydney restaurant owner has lost bookings for more than 1000 diners across his group, but “I’m not complaining”.

“It’s a good thing that people are doing the right thing.

“It’s probably going to affect a lot of the smaller business … and Christmas parties that have cancelled in the last 12 or 24 hours.

“But let’s … get it right before, heaven help us, we have to go back into some sort of more restrictions.”

