Sydneysiders abandon restaurant bookings in the thousands

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
covid-19HospitalityLuke ManganRestaurants
Article image for Sydneysiders abandon restaurant bookings in the thousands

Hospitality venues in the northern beaches have been forced closed by a growing COVID-19 cluster, and cancellations have begun impacting businesses across the city.

Restaurateur Luke Mangan told Luke Grant a fellow Sydney restaurant owner has lost bookings for more than 1000 diners across his group, but “I’m not complaining”.

“It’s a good thing that people are doing the right thing.

“It’s probably going to affect a lot of the smaller business … and Christmas parties that have cancelled in the last 12 or 24 hours.

“But let’s … get it right before, heaven help us, we have to go back into some sort of more restrictions.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Luke Grant
FoodNewsNSW
