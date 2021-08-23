2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 2GB online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney’s vaccine black spot: MP demands Premier ‘pick up the phone’

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
BLACKTOWNStephen Balivaccine rolloutWESTERN SYDNEY
Article image for Sydney’s vaccine black spot: MP demands Premier ‘pick up the phone’

A Western Sydney MP has demanded Premier Gladys Berejiklian ‘pick up the phone’ to ask local leaders for their input on the vaccine rollout.

Labor Member for Blacktown Stephen Bali told Ray Hadley his constituency has had only four pop-up vaccination centres, despite being a significant hotspot for COVID infections.

A mobile unit, he said, would give access to the vaccine to those who can’t access public or private transport.

“Yes, we have great pharmacies and doctors doing the work, but … we’ve got 7.2 per cent of the population of the Greater Sydney basin.

“Where’s the equity?”

Mr Bali said local state MPs’ and councillors’ suggestions are not being heard, and the Premier hasn’t reached out.

“Just keep us in the loop!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

Ray Hadley
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873