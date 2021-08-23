Sydney’s vaccine black spot: MP demands Premier ‘pick up the phone’

A Western Sydney MP has demanded Premier Gladys Berejiklian ‘pick up the phone’ to ask local leaders for their input on the vaccine rollout.

Labor Member for Blacktown Stephen Bali told Ray Hadley his constituency has had only four pop-up vaccination centres, despite being a significant hotspot for COVID infections.

A mobile unit, he said, would give access to the vaccine to those who can’t access public or private transport.

“Yes, we have great pharmacies and doctors doing the work, but … we’ve got 7.2 per cent of the population of the Greater Sydney basin.

“Where’s the equity?”

Mr Bali said local state MPs’ and councillors’ suggestions are not being heard, and the Premier hasn’t reached out.

“Just keep us in the loop!”

Image: Nine News