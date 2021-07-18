Sydney trains at capacity as government plan backfires

Sydney’s public transport has been switched to the Sunday timetable to limit movement around the city.

Services across all modes have been reduced by between 30 and 50 per cent for at least two weeks.

Nine News Reporter Clinton Maynard told Ben Fordham there are now more people on his train than before.

“Last week …. my regular trains … you would get one to three passengers per carriage.

“This morning, by the time I reached the city, every green dot was occupied.”

