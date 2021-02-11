Sydney’s ANZAC Day march to go ahead with restrictions

This year’s ANZAC Day march is expected to go ahead, with COVID measures in place.

The march was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but officials are confident it will go ahead his year in a COVID-safe way.

RSL NSW State Secretary Jeff O’Brien told Ben Fordham only 500 people are allowed to participate.

“We’re restricted with the number of people that can participate in the march so we’re going to focus on ensuring that we have veteran representation from all of our conflicts.”

Veterans can apply on the RSL NSW website.

