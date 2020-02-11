Sydney water restrictions put on hold after downpour

Sydney water restrictions will not be upgraded after a weekend of intense rain and flash flooding across the state.

Dam levels have risen significantly after the downpour, with Sydney’s water storage levels rising to 71.4 per cent compared to 43 per cent on Friday.

Level two restrictions are currently in place in Sydney, meaning sprinklers and hoses cannot be used at all.

NSW Water Minister Melinda Pavey tells Deborah Knight although the restrictions will stay in place for now, the recent rain has had a huge impact on our future plan.

“I can tell you one thing, we won’t be going to level three water restrictions next month, and that is a positive because it would’ve had a pretty severe impact on industry and business that rely on water.

“I’m so relieved that we’re not canvassing and having to deal with that issue.”

Image: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams