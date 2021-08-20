2GB
Sydney under ‘watchful eye’ as police prepare for ‘sophisticated’ protesters

40 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Sydney under ‘watchful eye’ as police prepare for ‘sophisticated’ protesters

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has warned of “sophisticated” anti-lockdown protesters planning to infiltrate Sydney on Saturday.

He told Jim Wilson the city will be under a “watchful eye”, with more than 1400 officers deployed to break up any illegal protest activity.

“I’ll be delighted if I see on the news tomorrow night constables walking through Hyde Park, with not a soul around.

“But unfortunately, the way that a lot of these protesters operate is very, very sophisticated.

“They go into the dark web, they encrypt their messages, and they’ll change their messages very, very quickly when it comes to rendezvous points.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Police intelligence indicates “fringe groups and a number of agitators” will proceed with their illegal activity, Metropolitan Field Operations commander Mal Lanyon said.

“It’s impossible to overemphasise the danger of that happening in the current climate; the potential for the spread of the virus.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details of the police operation

Image: NSW Police

