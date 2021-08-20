Sydney under ‘watchful eye’ as police prepare for ‘sophisticated’ protesters

NSW Police Minister David Elliott has warned of “sophisticated” anti-lockdown protesters planning to infiltrate Sydney on Saturday.

He told Jim Wilson the city will be under a “watchful eye”, with more than 1400 officers deployed to break up any illegal protest activity.

“I’ll be delighted if I see on the news tomorrow night constables walking through Hyde Park, with not a soul around.

“But unfortunately, the way that a lot of these protesters operate is very, very sophisticated.

“They go into the dark web, they encrypt their messages, and they’ll change their messages very, very quickly when it comes to rendezvous points.”

Police intelligence indicates “fringe groups and a number of agitators” will proceed with their illegal activity, Metropolitan Field Operations commander Mal Lanyon said.

“It’s impossible to overemphasise the danger of that happening in the current climate; the potential for the spread of the virus.”

Image: NSW Police