2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney trains struggle to recover after peak commute chaos

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Howard CollinsTransport NSW

Commuters are still facing major delays as Sydney’s train network struggles to recover from this morning.

Incidents across the city led to flow-on delays for people on their way to work on Tuesday.

The North Shore and Western Lines are still experiencing significant delays after overhead wiring repairs in Hornsby.

The Central Coast and Newcastle line was also delayed as services scrambled to reach extra stations, in an attempt to make up for cancelled North Shore trains.

Then, a medical emergency at Redfern threw the Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra and South Coast Lines into chaos.

At the height of the drama, a fire alarm was set off in Town Hall station which caused delays to trains across the network as the station was evacuated.

Transport NSW CEO Howard Collins tells Deborah Knight commuters should keep up to date with delays on their line.

“I am hoping to see that most of those services, by this afternoon’s peak, are up and running.

“Allow a little bit of extra time because your train might be cancelled or diverted.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.