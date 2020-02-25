Sydney trains struggle to recover after peak commute chaos

Commuters are still facing major delays as Sydney’s train network struggles to recover from this morning.

Incidents across the city led to flow-on delays for people on their way to work on Tuesday.

The North Shore and Western Lines are still experiencing significant delays after overhead wiring repairs in Hornsby.

The Central Coast and Newcastle line was also delayed as services scrambled to reach extra stations, in an attempt to make up for cancelled North Shore trains.

Then, a medical emergency at Redfern threw the Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra and South Coast Lines into chaos.

At the height of the drama, a fire alarm was set off in Town Hall station which caused delays to trains across the network as the station was evacuated.

Transport NSW CEO Howard Collins tells Deborah Knight commuters should keep up to date with delays on their line.

“I am hoping to see that most of those services, by this afternoon’s peak, are up and running.

“Allow a little bit of extra time because your train might be cancelled or diverted.”

