Sydney taxi drivers unable to refuse a ride to travellers from Melbourne

Taxi drivers in Sydney are being tasked with transporting travellers from Melbourne to their point of quarantine.

International travellers are taken by bus to hotel quarantine but people flying in from Melbourne are expected to make their own way from the airport.

NSW Taxi Council CEO Martin Rogers told Ben Fordham masks are the best form of protection available.

“We would like to see passengers consider their isolation starts from Melbourne airport.

“In our laws, we actually can’t refuse a fare, this is where our challenge lies.”

Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham it’s unacceptable.

“People are at risk. This is a time bomb and we don’t want it to blow up.

“It really shouldn’t be happening.”

