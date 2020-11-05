2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney Swans dump Opera House in logo rebrand

5 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
Sydney Swans
Article image for Sydney Swans dump Opera House in logo rebrand

The Sydney Swans have dumped the Opera House in what’s speculated to be a new logo.

Ben Fordham Live understands the Sydney Swans are currently undergoing a rebrand, with a new logo on the official AFL Store website.

There’s been no official statement from the club.

The original Sydney Swans logo and the new one

Earlier in the year, the Opera House introduced a licensing fee on sporting teams using the sails in their logo.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
AFLNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873