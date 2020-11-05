Sydney Swans dump Opera House in logo rebrand
The Sydney Swans have dumped the Opera House in what’s speculated to be a new logo.
Ben Fordham Live understands the Sydney Swans are currently undergoing a rebrand, with a new logo on the official AFL Store website.
There’s been no official statement from the club.
Earlier in the year, the Opera House introduced a licensing fee on sporting teams using the sails in their logo.
Image: Getty/Cameron Spencer/AFL Photos