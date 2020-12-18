2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Sydney Superfight tests Paul Gallen’..

Sydney Superfight tests Paul Gallen’s mettle with Whittaker on the horizon

4 hours ago
Tim Gilbert
Mark HuntPAUL GALLENRob WhittakerSydney Superfight
Article image for Sydney Superfight tests Paul Gallen’s mettle with Whittaker on the horizon

Paul Gallen has reflected on his Sydney Superfight experience, having secured victory over Mark Hunt on Wednesday night.

Gal told Tim Gilbert he takes each boxing match as seriously as he did each rugby league game he played.

“I’ve never been more nervous for any sporting event in my life. I felt physically ill getting into the ring.

“He did hit me with a couple of big punches and I think … he thought he was just going to get that walk-off knockout.

“Thankfully I was able to absorb it and take it, and show enough resilience to stick it there and got the win.”

Gal’s next match could see him go head-to-head with UFC fighter Rob Whittaker after months of discussion, however there are no concrete plans yet.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Tim Gilbert
BoxingSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873