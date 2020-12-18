Sydney Superfight tests Paul Gallen’s mettle with Whittaker on the horizon

Paul Gallen has reflected on his Sydney Superfight experience, having secured victory over Mark Hunt on Wednesday night.

Gal told Tim Gilbert he takes each boxing match as seriously as he did each rugby league game he played.

“I’ve never been more nervous for any sporting event in my life. I felt physically ill getting into the ring.

“He did hit me with a couple of big punches and I think … he thought he was just going to get that walk-off knockout.

“Thankfully I was able to absorb it and take it, and show enough resilience to stick it there and got the win.”

Gal’s next match could see him go head-to-head with UFC fighter Rob Whittaker after months of discussion, however there are no concrete plans yet.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview