Sydney Sixers seek early wickets to defend their Big Bash title

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Big Bash LeagueJackson BirdSYDNEY SIXERS
Article image for Sydney Sixers seek early wickets to defend their Big Bash title

Reigning champions the Sydney Sixers will face the Perth Scorchers tomorrow night in the BBL final.

Sixers bowler Jackson Bird told Mark Levy the game is set to be “a cracker” as the top two go head-to-head.

“The guys at the top of the order for the Scorchers have been going really well – Livingstone has been scoring runs at a pretty quick rate.

“Obviously early wickets are going to be crucial, and if we get those guys like Ashton Turner and Mitchell Marsh in when the ball’s a little bit newer, that’d be good for us.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Mark Levy
CricketSports
