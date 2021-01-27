Sydney Sixers batsman’s ‘smart’ solution to Big Bash’s marketing crisis

Mark Levy is ready to nominate Sydney Sixers batsman Jordan Silk as the next boss of Cricket Australia after hearing his “smart” idea for the BBL schedule.

The Sixers are preparing for their finals campaign after topping the Big Bash League ladder.

However, Mark highlighted the loss of appeal the BBL has experienced, with lower viewership numbers than other competitions.

Silk acknowledged the tournament has “dragged out a little bit too long” in recent years, and proposed a solution.

“The Australia Day long weekend would be a great time to have a grand final; wrap the tournament up around then.

“I’m not a scheduling guru by any means, but I feel like that makes maybe a little bit more sense.”

“But can we call it the Australia Day long weekend?” Candice Warner pointed out.

Image: Mike Owen/Getty Images