2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney Sixers batsman’s ‘smart’ solution to Big Bash’s marketing crisis

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
Big Bash LeagueCandice WarnerJORDAN SILKSYDNEY SIXERS
Article image for Sydney Sixers batsman’s ‘smart’ solution to Big Bash’s marketing crisis

Mark Levy is ready to nominate Sydney Sixers batsman Jordan Silk as the next boss of Cricket Australia after hearing his “smart” idea for the BBL schedule.

The Sixers are preparing for their finals campaign after topping the Big Bash League ladder.

However, Mark highlighted the loss of appeal the BBL has experienced, with lower viewership numbers than other competitions.

Silk acknowledged the tournament has “dragged out a little bit too long” in recent years, and proposed a solution.

“The Australia Day long weekend would be a great time to have a grand final; wrap the tournament up around then.

“I’m not a scheduling guru by any means, but I feel like that makes maybe a little bit more sense.”

“But can we call it the Australia Day long weekend?” Candice Warner pointed out.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mike Owen/Getty Images

Mark Levy
CricketSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873