Sydney protest: Top cop promises biggest response since Cronulla riots

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller says the biggest strike force since the 2005 Cronulla riots has been launched to track down anti-lockdown protesters.

Police arrested 63 people so far as thousands of anti-lockdown protesters marched through Sydney’s CBD in defiance of stay-at-home orders.

A strike force of at least 22 detectives has been established to investigate vision shared on social media and identify as many attendees as possible.

Mr Fuller told Ben Fordham they want to send a clear message.

“The strike force we have set up is probably the biggest since the Cronulla riots in terms of making sure we hold these grubs to account.

“We saw violence at a level that we haven’t seen since 2005.”

