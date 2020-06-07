Sydney protest could lead to a return of COVID-19 restrictions

Police Minister David Elliott believes protest permits should not be granted during the pandemic with fears the weekend’s protest will lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

At least 20,000 people gathered in the Sydney CBD for the Black Lives Matter protest after a last-minute appeal gave the protest the green light.

Mr Elliott told Ben Fordham, in his opinion, protest permits should not be granted in the near future.

“It depends on the protest and how big it will be. We just can’t go back to what we saw on the weekend.

“My main concern after Saturday is that we have an outbreak.

“If there is an outbreak in the Indigenous community that will be very, very, worrying because we will see a return to some of the restrictions that we’ve just been able to remove from society.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Icon Sportswire