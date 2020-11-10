Sydney Opera House lit up with poppies in honour of Remembrance Day
Poppies have been projected onto the Sydney Opera House in a special moment of recognition of Remembrance Day.
A one-off health exemption has been granted for Remembrance Day services, permitting up to 100 people outdoors.
Acting Veterans Minister Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham people are being encouraged not to gather around the Opera House today.
“The Opera House will certainly be lit up again tonight.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview