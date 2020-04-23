2GB
Sydney men busted with $80 million worth of liquid meth

39 mins ago
Two Sydney men have been charged over the discovery of $80 million worth of liquid meth hidden in a shipment from Iran.

Officers from the Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police targeted a shipment which arrived in Sydney from Iran earlier this month.

Nearly 160 litres of liquid methylamphetamine was discovered in clear water bottles.

A 48-year-old and 33-year-old man were arrested in Old Guildford and will appear at Liverpool Local Court today.

