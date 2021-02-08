2GB
Sydney mayor ‘unfairly targeted’ over Lunar New Year cancellation

15 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Cumberland City CouncilLunar New YearSteve Christou
Cumberland City Council has cancelled its annual Lunar New Year celebrations for 2021, and its mayor is receiving abusive backlash.

Mayor Steve Christou told Jim Wilson he’s been “unfairly targeted”, and his family are suffering the consequences.

“I worry for my 14-year-old daughters who … I’m sure are aware today, and my wife is aware of the issues, and quite frankly disgusted.”

He hit out at state MP Lynda Voltz for “play[ing] political games with people’s lives” by directing the blame at him, when the decision was made by the council last year mid-pandemic.

“[It] is extremely wrong, misleading, and dog whistling.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
LocalNews
