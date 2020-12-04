Sydney mayor under fire over midsummer pool closure proposal

In a heated interview with Jim Wilson, the North Sydney Mayor has refused to compromise on a controversial plan to close Milsons Point Olympic Pool on New Year’s Eve.

The $58 million redevelopment of the pool will shut it for two years.

Jim Wilson pointed out demand will be higher than usual this summer due to social distancing requirements, and suggested the work be delayed until the warmest months are over.

North Sydney Mayor Jilly Gibson told Jim the majority consensus of the council is to push ahead, with two councillors obstructing the redevelopment.

She argues the pool is leaking “thousands of litres of water into the Harbour every day” and wouldn’t survive the summer.

“What difference does it make? We’re going to be closed for two summers [regardless].

“We couldn’t even put up a sun shade for this summer because the concourse cannot take any extra weight on it.”

One of the councillors opposing the closure, MaryAnn Beregi, called in to counter the Mayor’s argument, telling Jim she was blindsided by the announcement and doubts work will even begin on time.

“It just happened that it was popped up on council’s website … so it’s actually not a council decision, it’s come from council management.

“I’m at a bit of a loss, because … the tenders haven’t even been awarded for the build.”

Image: Getty