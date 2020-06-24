Sydney locals encouraged to harness up as iconic attraction reopens

Iconic Sydney tourist attraction BridgeClimb will reopen this weekend after three months.

Owner Dave Hammon told Deborah Knight the Sydney Harbour Bridge climb has already sold out their Saturday grand reopening slots, but there’s still plenty of availability for school holiday bookings.

With the national border closed to tourists, he’s hoping locals will take up the harness.

“It’s a wonderful time for everyone to experience all the world-class attractions that we have in Sydney and New South Wales.

“It doesn’t always have to be a special occasion to go and do [the climb].”

Mr Hammon assured would-be climbers precautions will be taken, such as sanitising the harnesses and social distancing on the bridge.

Scenic World in Katoomba will also reopen with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Image: Getty