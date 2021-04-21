2GB
Sydney councillors tear up invitations to Lord Mayor’s ‘blatant’ campaign event

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
City of Sydney Liberal councillor Christine Forster is disputing the notion that the Lord Mayor’s ratepayer-funded party is a gift for community volunteers.

Jim Wilson yesterday revealed the details of tonight’s $50,000 postponed Christmas ‘Annual Stakeholder Reception’.

Ms Forster told Jim she has rejected her own invitation to the “blatant piece of political chicanery”.

“The Lord Mayor is in full-blown election mode … and she should not be abusing the system by having ratepayers fund what, in effect, are campaign rallies.

“Although there are community members that are invited … it is wall-to-wall Clover’s political party members … and that’s every year, it’s not even just in an election year.”

Independent councillor Dr Kerryn Phelps, who initially planned to attend the event, called in to confirm she would no longer do so.

“Because of the blatant nature of this political event … I’ve decided not to attend.”

