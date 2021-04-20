Jim Wilson reveals Clover Moore’s latest ‘invitation-only’ taxpayer cash splash

Jim Wilson has exclusively revealed Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore will spend $50,000 on a ratepayer-funded campaign party.

The Lord Mayor’s office has told Drive the event is “especially important this year given all the community has done to support each other through the pandemic” (full statement below).

Furious about the extravagant spend, Jim argued tomorrow’s ‘Annual Stakeholder Reception’ is “essentially a postponed Christmas party”.

“That’s a whole heap of money – and you’ve got no say about it.

“The City of Sydney had the most people on JobKeeper across all NSW electorates, with that number sitting at 28,500.

“But Clover Moore is happy to take their cash and bump up her September election campaign.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Lord Mayoral candidate Dr Kerryn Phelps told Jim “it really is out of control” and “out of touch with community expectations”.

She has, however, decided to accept her invitation to the event so she can meet with constituents.

“I really had to think about whether it was the right thing to do … [but] the most respectful thing I can do for the community is to turn up and speak to the people who are going to be at the event.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Full statement from the Sydney Lord Mayor’s office: “The City of Sydney’s Annual Stakeholder Reception has been held since the 1990s. The event provides a forum to thank and acknowledge the organisations and people who have worked with and supported the City of Sydney over the past year. “It has been held in the same format under previous Lord Mayors. “City staff identify the people and organisations invited. Councillors generally attend to personally thank these important stakeholders and celebrate the work of the City. “The reception is usually held at the end of the year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The event is now being progressed as restrictions on stand-up functions were eased on 17 March 2021. The Stakeholder Reception is especially important this year given all the community has done to support each other through the pandemic.”

Image: James Gourley/Getty Images