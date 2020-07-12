Sydney council covers up memorial plaque to explorer with slavery links

A memorial plaque to a 19th-century explorer in North Sydney has been covered up after activists threatened to vandalise it.

The Neutral Bay plaque for explorer Ben Boyd commemorates the Scotsman’s first landing in Sydney in 1842.

Boyd is also known for his links to slavery, prompting activists to call for the plaque to be removed.

North Sydney Mayor Jilly Gibson told Ben Fordham they covered the plaque up in order to protect it.

“There have been some vague threats of abducting the plaque or removing the plaque and we didn’t want that to happen.

“It is a historic plaque, love it or loathe it, it is part of our history.”

